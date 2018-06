Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been heating up, and he crushed his 13th home run of the season on Monday night.

And he made sure to let the opposing pitcher know about it.

Stanton was none too pleased about when Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers drilled him with a pitch in the third inning, so he responded in a big way, by crushing one into the stands.

He let Fiers know about it afterward, too, with a bat flip and epic staredown.

That’s cold, bro.