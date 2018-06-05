Isaiah Thomas takes a swipe at the Cavs

"I'm like the Cavs, I'm going to get swept." – Isaiah Thomas Zero chill. pic.twitter.com/DN2n3OYS8e — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) June 5, 2018

That’s former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas and sexual harasser Isiah Thomas having some fun last night on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

IT4 didn’t waste an opportunity before a national audience to zing the Cavaliers.

Anyone else fed up with the LeBron James sympathy? Oohh, he doesn’t have the supporting cast. Oohh, JR Smith is a bonehead.

This clip really gets my goat.

This is heartbreaking! Long uncut footage of LeBron, JR Smith & George Hill after Smith's mistake in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/MplQoAkk0a — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2018

LeBron’s histrionics upon learning Ty Lue didn’t call a time-out are embarrassing, yet predictable.

And how about leading instead of sulking?

This series can’t end fast enough. I don’t give a sh*t where LeBron ends up next season because the Celtics are going to be a juggernaut.