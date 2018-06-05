Isaiah Thomas takes a swipe at the Cavs

That’s former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas and sexual harasser Isiah Thomas having some fun last night on the Jimmy Kimmel show.
IT4 didn’t waste an opportunity before a national audience to zing the Cavaliers.
Anyone else fed up with the LeBron James sympathy? Oohh, he doesn’t have the supporting cast. Oohh, JR Smith is a bonehead.
This clip really gets my goat.
LeBron’s histrionics upon learning Ty Lue didn’t call a time-out are embarrassing, yet predictable.
And how about leading instead of sulking?
This series can’t end fast enough. I don’t give a sh*t where LeBron ends up next season because the Celtics are going to be a juggernaut.
