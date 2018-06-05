Report: Rockets will 'aggressively' pursue Paul George this summer

Like I have said on the previous Rockets blogs, as every day passes it looks less and less likely the Rockets can afford to sign LeBron. So, to make a great team better — it’s a smart strategy by Daryl Morey to keep this team but add one more good player. According to Woj from ESPN, their next option is Paul George.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported (via Sagar Trika of Blazer’s Edge) OKC has “done a good job of marketing” the organization to George, but the Rockets are also preparing to make an “aggressive” push to sign him.

The Rockets will be aggressive in pursuing Paul George this off-season (Via Woj). — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 6, 2018

The Rockets believe that they can beat Golden State as they stand, adding Paul George would make their defense better and would be an upgrade shooting. George would essentially be the rich man’s version of Trevor Ariza — who I assume will be let go by the Rockets if they pursue Paul George.