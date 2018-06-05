The Giants Guys- Guest Podcast

I had the privilege of being the second guest on The Giants Guys podcast. John Fennelly is a knowledgeable host who is putting together a special platform. In this episode, we talk about the 2018 Giants draft and larger themes about architecting a championship design. In simple terms, this means drafting Offensive Line and Defensive Line to be competitive in the NFL. The line of scrimmage is unsexy. Saquon Barkley may make the back pages of the mainstream media rags, but it is Will Hernandez that is the front page Giants Guy for UltimateNYG in this podcast installment. I hope you enjoy the program.
