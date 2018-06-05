This Odell Beckham Jr. workout video shows his unorthodox training regimen

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from an ankle injury, but it sure looks like he’s progressing well.

Beckham, who is known to work out in Los Angeles with other celebrities, including Johnny Manziel, is apparently working hard on his core strength, judging by a recent workout video that has surfaced.

In it, Beckham was lying on his back, and he was shown throwing a medicine ball all the way up in the air, into the hands of a trainer, who was on the roof of a building.

If you ever wanted to play catch with @OBJ_3, you might want to reconsider. 😮 (via coltcolleti_/IG) pic.twitter.com/38HQdI2Q7I — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 5, 2018

That’s one we haven’t seen before, even at Golds’ Gym.