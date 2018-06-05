Your Daily Cartoon: The great Dwight Clark will forever be making 'The Catch'

49ers legend Dwight Clark is known for making one of the biggest catches in NFL Playoffs history, helping the Niners eventually win their first title in franchise history.

“The Catch” came in the 1981 NFC Playoffs, when the 49ers were trailing the Cowboys, 27-21. Clark elevated and hauled in a pass from Joe Montana in the end zone, helping lift his team to a victory.

Clark passed away on Tuesday after having battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but he’ll always be known among 49ers fans, so this is our tribute to him.

Our prayers are with Clark’s family at this time.