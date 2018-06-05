Zach Ertz blasts Fox News over using photos of him for 'propaganda'

The Eagles’ White House visit that wasn’t has created a lot of controversy, which is the main reason why President Donald Trump canceled it.

Fox News and all the major media outlets have covered the story from all angles, but apparently, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz isn’t happy about how they’ve gone about doing so.

The media outlet showed photos of Ertz praying with his teammates in discussing the story, and the Eagles tight end didn’t like what Fox News was attempting to insinuate.

This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this… https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

It must be a slow news day, because Ertz really seems to be overly sensitive about this. The photos are in the public domain, and Fox News has the right to run them and create a discussion as well.