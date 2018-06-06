6/6/18 Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles at New York Mets

Todd Frazier and Anthony Swarzak may have come back for the New York Mets (27-31) last night, but the offense was still missing in action. The Mets recorded only one run on three hits in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (18-41), the team’s fifth straight defeat and 10th in their last 12 games. The two teams are set to wrap up their brief two game series this afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-4, 5.14 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler pitched well in his last start, allowing only two runs in six plus innings against the Chicago Cubs last Friday, but did not factor in the decision. The bullpen let Wheeler down, as Paul Sewald allowed both of his inherited runners to score and gave up four more for good measure in a 7-4 loss. The Orioles will counter with righty Dylan Bundy (3-7, 4.46 ERA). Bundy delivered a quality start his last time out, giving up three runs in six innings against the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, but got stuck with a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

LF Brandon Nimmo 2B Asdrubal Cabrera CF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce C Kevin Plawecki 1B Adrian Gonzalez SP Zack Wheeler SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: