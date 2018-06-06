Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 6/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Total
|Rank
|1
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|403
|2
|Ryan Bader
|Light Heavyweight
|384.5
|3
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Featherweight
|362
|4
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|343
|5
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|335
|6
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|316
|7
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|302
|8
|Eduardo Dantas
|Bantamweight
|272.5
|9
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|267
|10
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|262.5
|11
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|260.5
|12
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|246
|13
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|235
|14
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|204.5
|15
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|202.5
|16
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|201.5
|17
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Womens’ Flyweight
|190.5
|18
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|179
|19
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|175
|20
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|172
|21
|Linton Vassell
|Light Heavyweight
|165.5
|22
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|164.5
|23
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|160.5
|24
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|151.5
|25
|Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal
|Heavyweight
|150.5
|26
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|148
|27
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bantamweight
|144
|28
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|137.5
|29
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|122.5
|30
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|120
|31
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|117
|32
|Chael Sonnen
|Heavyweight
|113.5
|33
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|112.5
|34
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|110.5
|35
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|107.5
|36
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|104
|37
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|101
|37
|Chidi Njokuani
|Middleweight
|101
|39
|David Rickels
|Welterweight
|99.5
|40
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|96.5
|41
|Derek Campos
|Lightweight
|93
|42
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|90.5
|43
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|89.5
|44
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|80
|44
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|80
|46
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|78
|47
|Jordan Young
|Middleweight
|77
|48
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|74.5
|49
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Welterweight
|72.5
|50
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|71.5
|51
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|70
|51
|Mauricio Alonso
|Middleweight
|70
|53
|Derek Anderson
|Lightweight
|68.5
|53
|J.J. Okanovich
|Lightweight
|68.5
|53
|James Gallagher
|Featherweight
|68.5
|53
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|68.5
|57
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|67.5
|57
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|67.5
|59
|Alex Huddleston
|Heavyweight
|65
|60
|Gregory Babene
|Middleweight
|63
|61
|Wanderlei Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|62
|Brennan Ward
|Welterweight
|61.5
|63
|Michael McDonald
|Bantamweight
|61
|64
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|59.5
|65
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|66
|Justin Patterson
|Welterweight
|56
|67
|Dean Hancock
|Lightweight
|55
|68
|Josh Koscheck
|Welterweight
|54
|68
|Melvin Manhoef
|Middleweight
|54
|70
|Ryan Quinn
|Lightweight
|53.5
|71
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|52
|72
|Emily Ducote
|Womens’ Flyweight
|51.5
|73
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|50.5
|74
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|50
|74
|Kate Jackson
|Womens’ Flyweight
|50
|76
|Fernando Gonzalez
|Welterweight
|49.5
|77
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|48
|78
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|47.5
|78
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|78
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|47.5
|78
|Juliana Velasquez
|Womens’ Flyweight
|47.5
|78
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|83
|Kristina Williams
|Womens’ Flyweight
|47
|83
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|47
|85
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|45.5
|86
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|45
|87
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|44.5
|88
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|43
|88
|Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|43
|90
|Andre Fialho
|Welterweight
|42.5
|90
|Johnny Marigo
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|90
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|42.5
|90
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|42.5
|94
|A.J. Matthews
|Middleweight
|40
|94
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|40
|94
|Jake Smith
|Lightweight
|40
|94
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|40
|94
|Matt Secor
|Welterweight
|40
|99
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|38.5
|100
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|38
|100
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|38
|102
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|36
|103
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|34.5
|103
|Philip De Fries
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|105
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|34
|106
|Justin Wren
|Heavyweight
|33.5
|107
|Hisaki Kato
|Middleweight
|32.5
|108
|Jordan Howard
|Bantamweight
|32
|108
|Ryan Couture
|Welterweight
|32
|110
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|31.5
|111
|Justin Lawrence
|Featherweight
|31
|112
|Alessio Sakara
|Middleweight
|30.5
|112
|Chinzo Machida
|Featherweight
|30.5
|114
|Anastasia Yankova
|Womens’ Flyweight
|30
|114
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|30
|116
|Don Shainis
|Featherweight
|29.5
|116
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|29.5
|118
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|28.5
|119
|Denise Kielholtz
|Womens’ Flyweight
|27.5
|119
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|121
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|27
|122
|Lena Ovchynnikova
|Womens’ Flyweight
|26.5
|123
|Veta Arteaga
|Womens’ Flyweight
|26
|124
|Aaron Webb
|Featherweight
|25
|124
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|25
|124
|Ernest James
|Heavyweight
|25
|124
|Katy Collins
|Womens’ Flyweight
|25
|128
|Ky Bennett
|Womens’ Flyweight
|25
|129
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|25
|129
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|25
|129
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|25
|129
|Mohammad Yahya
|Welterweight
|25
|129
|Natanial Parisi
|Featherweight
|25
|129
|Scott Clymer
|Featherweight
|25
|129
|Teagan Dooley
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|129
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|24
|137
|Blair Tugman
|Featherweight
|23
|138
|Almog Shay
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|138
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|22.5
|138
|Colleen Schneider
|Womens’ Flyweight
|22.5
|138
|Cris Williams
|Featherweight
|22.5
|138
|Mihail Nica
|Lightweight
|22.5
|138
|Teagan Dooley
|Middleweight
|22.5
|138
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|22.5
|138
|Zach Freeman
|Lightweight
|22.5
|146
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|20.5
|146
|Valerie Letourneau
|Womens’ Flyweight
|20.5
|148
|Danasabe Mohamed
|Welterweight
|20
|148
|Dominic Summer
|Welterweight
|20
|148
|Matt Lozano
|Bantamweight
|20
|151
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|19.5
|152
|Brandon Phillips
|Bantamweight
|18
|153
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|17
|154
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|15.5
|155
|Josh Sampo
|Bantamweight
|15
|156
|Bruna Ellen
|Womens’ Flyweight
|14.5
|157
|Heather Hardy
|Womens’ Flyweight
|13
|157
|Jaimelene Nievera
|Womens’ Flyweight
|13
|159
|Aaron Chalmers
|Welterweight
|10
|159
|Jose Campos
|Welterweight
|10
|159
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|10
|162
|Jeremy Petley
|Lightweight
|9.5
|163
|Brian Grimmell
|Welterweight
|9
|164
|J.J. Ambrose
|Lightweight
|8
|165
|Jessica Middleton
|Womens’ Flyweight
|6.5
|166
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|5
|166
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|5
|166
|Eric Ellington
|Bantamweight
|5
|166
|Frank Buenafuente
|Featherweight
|5
|166
|Juan Archuleta
|Featherweight
|5
|166
|Kester Mark
|Featherweight
|5
|166
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|5
|166
|Shimon Gosh
|Welterweight
|5
|174
|Devon Brock
|Welterweight
|4.5
|174
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Lightweight
|4.5
|174
|Giorgio Belsanti
|Featherweight
|4.5
|174
|Jonathan Bowman
|Featherweight
|4.5
|174
|Luis Jauregui
|Lightweight
|4.5
|179
|Rebecca Ruth
|Womens’ Flyweight
|4
|180
|Alice Yauger
|Womens’ Flyweight
|0
|180
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|0
|180
|Brittney Elkin
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|180
|Brooke Mayo
|Womens’ Flyweight
|0
|180
|Bruna Vargas
|Womens’ Flyweight
|0
|180
|Elina Kallionidou
|Womens’ Flyweight
|0
|180
|Ian Butler
|Welterweight
|0
|180
|Ion Pascu
|Middleweight
|0
|180
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|180
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|0
|180
|Jose Antonio Perez
|Featherweight
|0
|180
|Kemmyelle Haley
|Welterweight
|0
|180
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|180
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|180
|Maria Casanova
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|180
|Roberta Paim
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|180
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|180
|Teodor Nikolov
|Featherweight
|0
|180
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|180
|William Joplin
|Featherweight
|0
|180
|Zak Bucia
|Welterweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
