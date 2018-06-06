Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 6/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 403 2 Ryan Bader Light Heavyweight 384.5 3 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 362 4 Douglas Lima Welterweight 343 5 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 335 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 316 7 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 302 8 Eduardo Dantas Bantamweight 272.5 9 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 267 10 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 262.5 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 260.5 12 Brent Primus Lightweight 246 13 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 235 14 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 204.5 15 Michael Page Welterweight 202.5 16 Daniel Straus Featherweight 201.5 17 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Womens’ Flyweight 190.5 18 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 179 19 Benson Henderson Lightweight 175 20 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 172 21 Linton Vassell Light Heavyweight 165.5 22 Pat Curran Featherweight 164.5 23 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 160.5 24 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 151.5 25 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Heavyweight 150.5 26 John Salter Middleweight 148 27 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 144 28 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 137.5 29 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 122.5 30 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 120 31 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 117 32 Chael Sonnen Heavyweight 113.5 33 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 112.5 34 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 110.5 35 Saad Awad Lightweight 107.5 36 Joe Warren Bantamweight 104 37 A.J. McKee Featherweight 101 37 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 101 39 David Rickels Welterweight 99.5 40 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 96.5 41 Derek Campos Lightweight 93 42 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 90.5 43 Paul Daley Welterweight 89.5 44 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 80 44 Ed Ruth Middleweight 80 46 Jon Fitch Welterweight 78 47 Jordan Young Middleweight 77 48 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 74.5 49 Kevin Ferguson Jr Welterweight 72.5 50 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 71.5 51 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 70 51 Mauricio Alonso Middleweight 70 53 Derek Anderson Lightweight 68.5 53 J.J. Okanovich Lightweight 68.5 53 James Gallagher Featherweight 68.5 53 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 68.5 57 Aaron Pico Featherweight 67.5 57 Mike Shipman Middleweight 67.5 59 Alex Huddleston Heavyweight 65 60 Gregory Babene Middleweight 63 61 Wanderlei Silva Light Heavyweight 62.5 62 Brennan Ward Welterweight 61.5 63 Michael McDonald Bantamweight 61 64 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 59.5 65 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 58.5 66 Justin Patterson Welterweight 56 67 Dean Hancock Lightweight 55 68 Josh Koscheck Welterweight 54 68 Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54 70 Ryan Quinn Lightweight 53.5 71 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 52 72 Emily Ducote Womens’ Flyweight 51.5 73 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 50.5 74 Brian Moore Featherweight 50 74 Kate Jackson Womens’ Flyweight 50 76 Fernando Gonzalez Welterweight 49.5 77 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 48 78 Charlie Ward Middleweight 47.5 78 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 47.5 78 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 47.5 78 Juliana Velasquez Womens’ Flyweight 47.5 78 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 47.5 83 Kristina Williams Womens’ Flyweight 47 83 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 47 85 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 45.5 86 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 45 87 Logan Storley Welterweight 44.5 88 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 43 88 Joaquin Buckley Welterweight 43 90 Andre Fialho Welterweight 42.5 90 Johnny Marigo Bantamweight 42.5 90 Noad Lahat Featherweight 42.5 90 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 42.5 94 A.J. Matthews Middleweight 40 94 Haim Gozali Welterweight 40 94 Jake Smith Lightweight 40 94 Marcus Surin Lightweight 40 94 Matt Secor Welterweight 40 99 Carrington Banks Lightweight 38.5 100 Frank Mir Heavyweight 38 100 Joey Davis Welterweight 38 102 Henry Corrales Featherweight 36 103 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 34.5 103 Philip De Fries Heavyweight 34.5 105 Adam Borics Featherweight 34 106 Justin Wren Heavyweight 33.5 107 Hisaki Kato Middleweight 32.5 108 Jordan Howard Bantamweight 32 108 Ryan Couture Welterweight 32 110 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 31.5 111 Justin Lawrence Featherweight 31 112 Alessio Sakara Middleweight 30.5 112 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5 114 Anastasia Yankova Womens’ Flyweight 30 114 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 30 116 Don Shainis Featherweight 29.5 116 Romero Cotton Middleweight 29.5 118 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 28.5 119 Denise Kielholtz Womens’ Flyweight 27.5 119 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 27.5 121 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 27 122 Lena Ovchynnikova Womens’ Flyweight 26.5 123 Veta Arteaga Womens’ Flyweight 26 124 Aaron Webb Featherweight 25 124 Dillon Danis Middleweight 25 124 Ernest James Heavyweight 25 124 Katy Collins Womens’ Flyweight 25 128 Ky Bennett Womens’ Flyweight 25 129 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 25 129 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 25 129 Mike Trizano Featherweight 25 129 Mohammad Yahya Welterweight 25 129 Natanial Parisi Featherweight 25 129 Scott Clymer Featherweight 25 129 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweight 25 129 Joe Schilling Middleweight 24 137 Blair Tugman Featherweight 23 138 Almog Shay Bantamweight 22.5 138 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 22.5 138 Colleen Schneider Womens’ Flyweight 22.5 138 Cris Williams Featherweight 22.5 138 Mihail Nica Lightweight 22.5 138 Teagan Dooley Middleweight 22.5 138 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 22.5 138 Zach Freeman Lightweight 22.5 146 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 20.5 146 Valerie Letourneau Womens’ Flyweight 20.5 148 Danasabe Mohamed Welterweight 20 148 Dominic Summer Welterweight 20 148 Matt Lozano Bantamweight 20 151 James Terry Welterweight 19.5 152 Brandon Phillips Bantamweight 18 153 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 17 154 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5 155 Josh Sampo Bantamweight 15 156 Bruna Ellen Womens’ Flyweight 14.5 157 Heather Hardy Womens’ Flyweight 13 157 Jaimelene Nievera Womens’ Flyweight 13 159 Aaron Chalmers Welterweight 10 159 Jose Campos Welterweight 10 159 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 10 162 Jeremy Petley Lightweight 9.5 163 Brian Grimmell Welterweight 9 164 J.J. Ambrose Lightweight 8 165 Jessica Middleton Womens’ Flyweight 6.5 166 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 5 166 Andrew Salas Featherweight 5 166 Eric Ellington Bantamweight 5 166 Frank Buenafuente Featherweight 5 166 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 5 166 Kester Mark Featherweight 5 166 Levi Matan Welterweight 5 166 Shimon Gosh Welterweight 5 174 Devon Brock Welterweight 4.5 174 Emmanuel Rivera Lightweight 4.5 174 Giorgio Belsanti Featherweight 4.5 174 Jonathan Bowman Featherweight 4.5 174 Luis Jauregui Lightweight 4.5 179 Rebecca Ruth Womens’ Flyweight 4 180 Alice Yauger Womens’ Flyweight 0 180 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 0 180 Brittney Elkin Women’s Featherweight 0 180 Brooke Mayo Womens’ Flyweight 0 180 Bruna Vargas Womens’ Flyweight 0 180 Elina Kallionidou Womens’ Flyweight 0 180 Ian Butler Welterweight 0 180 Ion Pascu Middleweight 0 180 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 0 180 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 0 180 Jose Antonio Perez Featherweight 0 180 Kemmyelle Haley Welterweight 0 180 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 0 180 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 180 Maria Casanova Women’s Featherweight 0 180 Roberta Paim Women’s Featherweight 0 180 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 180 Teodor Nikolov Featherweight 0 180 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 180 William Joplin Featherweight 0 180 Zak Bucia Welterweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

