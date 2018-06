Egyptian soccer star Mo Salah took the world by storm this year, when he won the Premier League Golden Boot.

Not only that, the 25-year-old phenom set a record in doing so, with 32 goals, all of which you can check out in the video below.

Salah’s feat will clearly be remembered, as Bleacher Report actually painted his face onto a building in a quite prominent location, as it can be seen in the New York skyline, in Times Square.

This season was iconic, and this summer could be bigger still—we painted @MoSalah into the New York skyline in Times Square #LargerThanLife https://t.co/yMLjfEGzfe pic.twitter.com/aMWYI1IMoU — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2018

Larger Than Life, indeed.