VIDEO: Jung Ho Kang talks to the media for the first time since returning

Pittsburgh Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang talked to the media for the first time today since returning to the United States

It has been a long journey back to professional baseball in the United States for Pittsburgh Pirates 3B/SS Jung Ho Kang.

Today, Kang talked to the assembled media in Bradenton for the first time at length — other than a boilerplate statement issued when he first arrived back in the states — and Pirates Breakdown is happy to supply video of the session. There are four parts: