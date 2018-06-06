Pittsburgh Pirates VIDEO: Jung Ho Kang talks to the media for the first time since returning | The Sports Daily
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang talked to the media for the first time today since returning to the United States

It has been a long journey back to professional baseball in the United States for Pittsburgh Pirates 3B/SS Jung Ho Kang.

Today, Kang talked to the assembled media in Bradenton for the first time at length — other than a boilerplate statement issued when he first arrived back in the states — and Pirates Breakdown is happy to supply video of the session. There are four parts:

 

 

 

