Watch video of Allen Iverson crossing up, trolling Tyronn Lue exactly 17 years ago

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue was known for being a solid defender during his time in the league, but 76ers legend Allen Iverson once put him on skates, and it was fun to watch.

The play in question happened exactly 17 years ago to the day, in the 2001 NBA Finals, when Lue was suiting up for the Lakers. He was guarding AI in the corner, when the 76ers star crossed him up so bad that he ended up falling down.

Adding insult to injury, Iverson drained the shot and then stood over Lue to troll him.

17 years ago today, Allen Iverson crossed over Tyronn Lue, hit the jumper, and proceeded to step over him pic.twitter.com/sQoKmAbhc0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2018

Ouch.