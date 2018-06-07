Alexander Ovechkin gets emotional hoisting Stanley Cup Trophy after win

The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup Champions, and one of the greatest hockey players in the world has now experienced the joy of winning a title.

Alexander Ovechkin, who became only the second Russian-born player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, was as elated and emotional as you’d expect him to be after the team defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Ovie skated around the ice while hoisting the Stanley Cup Trophy with his teammates, and it really was a powerful moment.

Alexander Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy

So much emotion there. Gotta love it.