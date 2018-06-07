Kevin Durant will re-sign with the Warriors this summer

The Hamptons Five isn’t going anywhere. ESPN’s Rachel Nichols has reported that All-Star forward Kevin Durant will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors in the upcoming offseason.

.@Rachel__Nichols coming in hot with the KD scoop 👀 pic.twitter.com/2A4YCY096a — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 7, 2018

Durant signed a one-plus-one deal last summer that was $10 million less than the max. This allowed the Warriors to retain two key role players in Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. There would not be much reason for Durant to take another pay cut in this future contract.

The reigning Finals MVP is coming off a performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night that sealed a 3-0 lead for the Warriors. Durant finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. He nailed four three-pointers from 30-plus feet.

Durant will have plenty of different ways to structure his contract this time around. With the Warriors on the verge of their third championship in four years, the team will remain confident heading into next season knowing that they will have their former MVP back.