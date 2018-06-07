Los Angeles Angels Midseason Minor League Update

Here’s a midseason snapshot of what the Angels prospects and minor league depth have done to this point of the season.

STARTING PITCHERS

Jose Suarez (20, LHP, A+/AA/AAA):

11 GS, 47.1 IP, 46 H, only 1 HR allowed, 15 walks, 75 strikeouts (14.3 K/9!), 1.29 WHIP, 2.85 ERA

Griffin Canning (21, RHP, A+/AA):

10 GS, 44.2 IP, only 20 hits allowed, 2 HR allowed, 21 walks, 51 strikeouts, 0.92 WHIP, 1.21 ERA – 2018 AA All-Star

John Lamb (27, LHP, AAA):

12 GS, 46 IP, 46 hits allowed, 12 walks, 51 strikeouts, 1.26 WHIP, 3.72 ERA

Luis Pena (22, RHP, AA):

11 GS, 54 IP, 41 hits allowed, 25 walks, 59 strikeouts, 1.22 WHIP, 4.50 ERA

Jose Rodriguez (22, RHP, AA):

11 GS, 53 IP, 58 hits allowed, only 3 HR allowed, 16 walks, 50 strikeouts, 1.40 WHIP, 4.58 ERA

Worth watching…

Joe Gatto (23, RHP, A+):

11 GS, 50.1 IP, 54 hits allowed, 24 walks, 56 strikeouts, 1.55 WHIP, 5.54 ERA

Luis Madero (21, RHP, A):

10 GS, 44.1 IP, 41 hits allowed, 3 HR allowed, 8 walks, 35 strikeouts, 1.11 WHIP, 3.05 ERA

Felix Pena (28, RHP, AAA):

8 GS, 26 IP, 24 hits allowed, 12 walks, 34 strikeouts, 1.38 WHIP, 4.15 ERA (as a starter)

RELIEVERS

Jeremy Rhoades (25, RHP, AA/AAA):

19 G, 35 IP, 25 H, 2 HR allowed, 5 walks, 26 strikeouts (14.3 K/9!), 0.86 WHIP, 1.80 ERA

Jake Jewell (25, RHP, AA/AAA):

20 G, 32 IP, 34 hits allowed, only 1 HR allowed, 15 walks, 30 strikeouts, 1.53 WHIP, 2.53 ERA

Ryan Clark (24, RHP, A+/AA/AAA):

20 G, 28 IP, 23 hits allowed, 0 home runs allowed, 10 walks, 38 strikeouts, 1.18 WHIP, 1.61 ERA (converted to bullpen this year)

Tyler Stevens (22, RHP, A+/AA):

20 G, 30.2 IP, 24 hits allowed, 3 HR allowed, 8 walks, 39 strikeouts, 1.04 WHIP, 2.05 ERA

Daniel Procopio (22, RHP, A+/AA):

15 G, 24 IP, 16 hits allowed, zero HR allowed, 18 walks, 38 strikeouts, 1.42 WHIP, 3.75 ERA

Connor Lillis-White (25, LHP, AA):

15 G, 27.1 IP, 24 hits allowed, only 1 HR allowed, 15 walks, 38 strikeouts, 1.42 WHIP, 3.95 ERA

Worth watching…

Matt Custred (24, RHP, A+/AA):

18 G, 29.2 IP, 15 hits allowed, zero home runs, 19 walks, 33 strikeouts, 1.15 WHIP, 3.03 ERA

Greg Mahle (25, LHP, AA):

18 G, 24 IP, 14 hits allowed, zero home runs, 9 walks, 24 strikeouts, 0.96 WHIP, 1.88 ERA – allowing lefties to a .083 BAA through 10 innings (one hit) with 2 BB and 12 K

Adrian Almeida (23, LHP, A+/AA):

19 GS, 30.2 IP, 19 hits allowed, only 1 HR allowed, 27 walks, 41 strikeouts, 1.50 WHIP, 2.64 ERA

CATCHERS

Juan Graterol (29, b:R/t: R, C, AAA):

24 G, 96 PA – .322/.3437/.378/.725 with 5 doubles, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts, 32% CS%

Francisco Arcia (28, L/R, C, AA/AAA)

15 G, 59 PA – .364/.386/.473/.859 with 2 HR, 2 walks, and 9 strikeouts, 17% CS%

Michael Barash (23, R/R, AA):

39 G, 161 PA – .208/.346/.300/.646 with 6 doubles, 2 HR, 27 walks, 32 strikeouts, 17% CS%, 2018 AA All-Star

Jack Kruger (23, R/R, A+):

47 G, 211 PA – .291/.389/.385/.773 with 8 doubles, 3 HR, 26 walks, 27 strikeouts, 24% CS%

Worth watching…

Keinner Pina (21, R/R, A):

36 G, 155 PA – ..248/.303/.298/.601 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 11 walks, 38 strikeouts, 41% CS%

CORNER INFIELDERS

Matt Thaiss (23, b:L/t:R, 1B AA/AAA):

52 G, 233 PA – .294/.357/.519/.876 with 15 doubles, 3 triples, 9 home runs, 20 walks, 42 strikeouts, .993 FP%

Taylor Ward (24, R/R, 3B, AA/AAA)

45 G, 192 PA – .335/.437/.512/.949 with 8 doubles, 7 home runs, 30 walks, 35 strikeouts, 8 for 9 in SB attempts, .919 FP% – 2018 AA All-Star

Jared Walsh (24, L/L, 1B, RF, RP, A+/AA):

53 G, 232 PA – .290/.388/.632/1.020 with 13 doubles, 1 triple, 17 home runs, 34 walks, 64 strikeouts, .993 FP% – also pitched 3 G, 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Jose Miguel Fernandez (30, L/R, 1B, 3B, 2B, AAA):

53 G, 226 PA – .345/.412/.562/.973 with 12 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs, 20 walks, 19 strikeouts, .995% (1 error)

Worth watching…

Zach Houchins (25, R/R, 3B, RF, 1B, AA/AAA)

40 G, 155 PA – .301/.342/.462/.803 with 6 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 8 walks, 34 strikeouts – .990 FP%

Jose Rojas (25, L/R 1B, 3B, 2B, DH, AA):

36 G, 148 PA – .288/.365/.492/.857 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 16 walks, 34 strikeouts – .949 FP%

Dustin Ackley (30, L/R 1B, LF, 2B, DH, AAA):

25 G, 102 PA – .337/.431/.488/.920 with 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 14 walks, 9 strikeouts – .995 FP%

MID-INFIELDERS

David Fletcher (24, R/R, SS, 2B, 3B, AAA):

52 G, 246 PA – .350/.396/.580/.976 with 24 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 15 walks, 17 strikeouts, 6 for 8 in SB attempts, .981 FP%

Luis Rengifo (21, S/R, SS, A+/AA):

53 G, 245 PA – .329/.424/.467/.891 with 13 doubles, 5 triples, 2 home runs, 31 walks, 25 strikeouts, 26 for 27 in SB attempts, .963 FP%

Jahmai Jones (20, R/R, 2B, A+):

49 G, 227 PA – .249/.348/.426/.774 with 7 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 27 walks, 46 strikeouts, 7 for 10 in SB attempts, .953 FP%

Kaleb Cowart (26, S/R, SS, RF, 3B, 2B, AAA):

35 G, 162 PA – .302/.352/.456/.808 with 12 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 11 walks, 34 strikeouts, .951 FP%

Leonardo Rivas (20, S/R,SS, 2B, A):

51 G, 238 PA – .241/.380/.340/.720 with 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 42 walks, 53 strikeouts, 5 for 9 in SB attempts, .964 FP%

Worth watching…

Nolan Fontana (27, L/R, 2B, DSL)

19 G, 87 PA – .266/.430/.453/.883 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 19 walks, 18 strikeouts .977 FP%

Roberto Baldoquin (24, R/R, SS, 3B, 2B, A+)

21 G, 87 PA – .316/.395/.487/.882 with 2 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 8 walks, 22 strikeouts, 3 for 3 in SB attempts, .970 FP%

Julio de la Cruz (17, R/R, A+/AA):

3 G, 13 PA – .273/.385/.636/1.021 with 1 double, 1 home run, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts – very good debut last year as a 16-yr old

Hutton Moyer (25, S/R, DH, 3B, 2B, SS, AA):

31 G, 133 PA – .205/.256/.393/.649 with 3 doubles, triple, 6 home runs, 8 walks, 44 strikeouts, 7 for 11 in SB attempts, .989 FP% – started red hot and crashed

OUTFIELDERS

Jo Adell (19, b:R/t: R, CF, RF, LF, A/A+):

38 G, 166 PA – .267/.331/.533/.865 with 9 doubles, 2 triples, 9 home runs, 14 walks, 45 strikeouts, 7 for 8 in SB attempts, .938 FP%

Brandon Marsh (20, L/R, RF, CF, LF, A/A+):

50 G, 227 PA – .266/.352/.392/.744 with 14 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 27 walks, 59 strikeouts, 8 for 8 in SB attempts, 3 assists, .966 FP%

Torii Hunter, Jr. (23, R/R, LF, CF, RF, A)

46 G, 207 PA – .274/.362/.391/.753 with 8 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run, 26 walks, 55 strikeouts, 14 for 16 in SB attempts, 2 assists, 1.000 FP%

Michael Hermosillo (23, R/R, CF, RF, LF AAA)

40 G, 187 PA – .265/.387/.477/.865 with 4 doubles, 4 triples, 7 home runs, 21 walks, 56 strikeouts, 7 for 10 in SB attempts, 6 assists, .971 FP%

Jabari Blash (28, R/R, RF, LF, CF, AAA):

42 G, 180 PA – .327/.417/.737/1.154 with 17 doubles, 1 triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks, 55 strikeouts, 5 assists, .972 FP%

Worth watching…

Rymer Liriano (27, R/R, CF, RF, LF, AAA):

40 G, 163 PA – .264/.340/.569/.909 with 4 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs, 5 for 5 in SB attempts, 16 walks, 52 strikeouts, 6 assists, .976 FP%

Sherman Johnson (27, L/R, LF, 2B, 3B, SS, RF, AAA):

12 G, 48 PA – .286/.354/.738/1.092 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 5 walks, 9 strikeouts, .950 FP%

Zach Gibbons (24, R/R, LF, RF AA):

42 G, 162 PA – .283/.352/.338/.690 with 6 doubles,1 triple, 16 walks, 17 strikeouts, 3 assists, .985 FP% – 2018 AA All-Star