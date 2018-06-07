NBA Finals - Kevin Durant helps Warriors take 3-0 lead over Cavaliers

Kevin Durant put up an incredible performance in the NBA Finals Game 3 and helped Warriors get an incredible 3-0 lead over Cavaliers. With his side leading the game by one possession, he pulled up from a 33-feet distance and hit a three-pointer which sealed the amazing win for his side. Now Warriors are just one win away from taking the title the 3rd time in 4 years.

Around the same time last year, after winning the 2017 NBA Finals against Cavaliers, while the latter were dealing with uncertainty, Warriors were marching on to put up an incredible performance again in 2018, which they’re very much doing!

It was a pretty close encounter and a great number of punters had to seek help of expert NBA betting tips to make correct predictions. In the end, whoever had backed Kevin Durant’s abilities took home handsome profit.

Durant’s take

Talking to the press in post-game conference, Kevin Durant said, “The shot clock was running down, I was pretty far out, I just wanted to get a look. I didn’t want to run there and shoot a bad shot, fall on the ground and they got numbers going the other way so I decided to pull up.”

Scoring the winning points meant that the MVP of the three reigning finals scored a total of 43 points in the Golden State Warriors win. The final score line was 110 – 102 in favour of the Warriors, giving them a 3 – 0 lead in the series.

Kevin Durant’s high-scoring effort was apart from the 7 assists and 13 rebounds he was also a part of. He thus became the first ever player in the history of NBA finals to a record that line.

Head coach’s praise

Heaping praises on the talented player, Steve Kerr, the head coach of Golden State Warriors said, “That was amazing what he did out there tonight. Some of those shots, I don’t think anybody in the world can hit those but him. He was incredible.”

Even the opponents are all praises

While LeBron James also had a fairly impressive outing scoring a total of 33 points, apart from 11 assists and 10 rebounds, it wasn’t a good enough effort to take Cleveland Cavaliers over the line.

During the postgame conference, James was of the opinion that it’s a very tough loss for them and that they couldn’t win the game despite having their chances. He seemed hopeful about the next game on Friday, wanting to extend the series, but felt that his team will need to come out and play some exceptional basketball for 48 minutes.

It should be noted that no team has ever bounced back from a 0 – 3 deficit, implying that LeBron James and the Cavalier will need to change history, as they come up against an almost impossible task!

Tyronn Lue, the head coach of Cleveland Cavaliers and James were both praises for Kevin Durant’s performance during the closing stages of the game. Lue said, “It was a big shot. He was four or five feet behind the line and he raised up and made a big shot for them. So, you know, kind of like he did last year.”