New York Mets Get P.J. Conlon Back From Los Angeles Dodgers

Just over a week after the New York Mets lost P.J. Conlon, they found a way to pull him back in. The Mets claimed Conlon off of waivers after the Los Angeles Dodgers designated him for assignment earlier this week, MetsBlog.com reports. Conlon, who is 0-0 with an 11.22 ERA in two starts for the Mets this season, was waived last week to make room for Tim Peterson on the 40 man roster when the team needed fresh arms for the bullpen.

The Mets made room for Conlon on the 40 man roster by designating Phillip Evans for assignment. Evans has been a frequent flyer on the Las Vegas shuttle this season, hitting .111 in seven games for the Mets over several tours of duty.