The HOVG Podcast: Matthew S. Robinson

June 7, 2018



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Matthew S. Robinson.

The writer and director of “BlackBalled: The Rise and Fall of Negro League Baseball” talks to the boys about his new play, what current players embody the spirit of the Negro Leagues, why Babe Ruth never got a shot at managing in the Majors and, along with Shawn and Lou, get real about kneeling, not kneeling, visiting The White House (or not) and the overall “patriotism” in sports.

SHOW NOTES:

Matthew S. Robinson Brings Another Detailed Historic Story to the Hollywood Fringe, ‘BlackBalled’ at The Complex

Negro League Baseball: The Rise and Ruin of a Black Institution

Babe Ruth’s Daughter Explains Why Her Father Never Became a MLB Manager

Jackie Robinson: ‘I Cannot Stand and Sing the Anthem. I Cannot Salute the Flag’

BlackBalled Ticket Information

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

