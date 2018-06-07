2017-18 Washington Wizards Report Card: Chris McCullough

Chris McCullough

Height: 6-9

Weight: 215 lbs

Age: 23

NBA Experience: 3 years

By the Numbers:

Games Played: 19

Games Started: 0

Minutes: 4.7

Points: 2.4

Rebounds: 1.3

Assists: 0.2

Steals: 0.0

Blocks: 0.3

Turnovers: 0.1

Field goal shooting: .429

Three-point shooting: .125

Free throw shooting: .643

Net Rating: -4 (104-108)

PER: 15.8

When the Washington Wizards were able to trade for Bojan Bogdanovic as a three-month rental, while also getting Andrew Nicholson’s contract off the books, they were able to get a flyer on a young big in Chris McCullough. After his first full year in D.C., McCullough is still looking for a consistent opportunity to prove himself in the NBA.

Just want an opportunity — Chris McCullough (@briskuno) May 29, 2018

Season Takeaways

With McCullough receiving inconsistent, or maybe more accurately non-existent, playing time with the Wizards, the team assigned him to multiple G League teams to get him a chance to play against live bodies. In 12 games, McCullough averaged 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. He shot 40.5 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from beyond the arc. Using some of these stats to extrapolate a conclusion about his game can be foolish because he had to play with several teammates that he did not have any chemistry with and was traveling so much that he was sick at times because of how tiring his schedule was.

The renaissance of Mike Scott’s career was a heartwarming story surrounding Washington this season, but it probably came at the expense of McCullough. If Scott was not one of the best bench players in the NBA this season and with Markieff Morris being sidelined early in the season with his hernia and groin surgeries, then maybe McCullough could have been a part of the rotation to start the season with a chance of earning a consistent role for the entire season. Obviously, that did not happen.

Scott Brooks always credited McCullough for his efforts in practice and with the development staff whenever he was rarely asked about the young man. McCullough would take part in intense basketball workouts before and/or after most home games to compliment his weight lifting routine. However, the fact that McCullough was on the floor for all of 90 minutes during the course of the year even when the Wizards needed an energy spark at multiple points in the season shows that Brooks did not truly trust McCullough.

Grade: Incomplete

The Wizards have already declined to pick up the fourth-year team option on McCullough’s rookie contract and it is unlikely he would want to sign for a veteran’s minimum should Washington even decide to offer one. McCullough would likely not see enough playing time to warrant signing a prove it contract and the Wizards have probably seen all that they need to from the lanky big who is already similar to two-way player Devin Robinson.

The Best of Chris McCullough Off The Court

Solid since the first day. A post shared by @ briskuno on Jan 27, 2018 at 9:43pm PST

yerrrrrrr A post shared by @ briskuno on Jan 13, 2018 at 9:51pm PST

Bradley Beal and Chris McCullough in dancing moods pic.twitter.com/f8gZqtUvr9 — ‘78 Bullets (@HoopDistrictDC) February 9, 2018

The Best of Chris McCullough On The Court