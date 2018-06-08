Cavs showed pathetic effort level on this awful defensive sequence

The Cavs certainly didn’t bring their A-game in their elimination matchup at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals was over before it really even began, with the defending champion Warriors destroying the Cavs, 108-85, completing the sweep.

There were some bad moments for the Cavs during the game, in what was an all-around poor performance, especially on defense. One particular possession stood out late in the third quarter, when the Cavs chose not to even bother closing out on the Warriors shooters, and also allowed a few offensive rebounds on the same play. They were even seen walking, rather than moving with a purpose.

The result of the play was a Kevin Durant three-pointer, which essentially served as the dagger — pushing the Warriors’ lead to 19 at the time.

LeBron James walked off the court. Did not shake hands postgame. Jeff Van Gundy points out he congratulated guys as he exited game. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 9, 2018

It really felt like the Cavs just mailed it in after the Warriors shot the lights out in the first quarter. The Cavs were overmatched, and they appeared to know it.

Still, it wasn’t really a great look to put forth that level of effort, in what was likely James’ final game as a member of the Cavs.