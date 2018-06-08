Hillcat Happenings June 1 – June 7: Lynchburg drops last four games

The Lynchburg Hillcats are in the midst of a slump as the team has dropped its last four games to dip three games below the .500 mark.

Lynchburg (26-29) dropped down to third place in the Carolina League Norther Division and now trail Potomac (29-26) by three games. The Hillcats also are behind Salem (28-28) for second place.

Infielder Dillon Persinger has provided a spark after a recent promotion from Lake County. He’s now slashing .297/.338/.340 for the Hillcats and he is 30-for-101 at the plate in 30 games.

First baseman Anthony Miller is hitting .275 on the season with an OBP of .301 and is slugging .407. He also has three home runs and 12 RBI in 91 ABs.

Outfielders Mitch Longo and Conner Capel have continued recent stretches of good play with Longo slashing .295/.385./.386 and Capel with .294/.381/.433.

The Hillcats began last week on June 1 by winning at Frederick by a 4-0 score, but the June 2 and June 3 games were not played due to rain. Lynchburg then traveled to Wilmington and were swept in the four game series. The Hillcats will look to get back on the winning track and open up a three-game series tonight at home against Potomac at 6:30 p.m.

Eli Morgan (2-0, 1.96) pitched 6.1 scoreless inning on June 1 against Frederick to earn the win in a 4-0 victory. Morgan gave up just three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Justin Garza (2-3, 4.65) started in a 9-2 loss on June 5 against Wilmington and gave up just eight runs and six hits in 1.1 innings against the Blue Rocks. He was relieved by Micah Miniard, Anderson Polanco, and Billy Strode, who combined to pitch the final 6.2 innings.

Sam Hentges (3-5, 3.95) pitched 5.1 innings and allowed six hits and four runs in the 4-1 loss in the first game of a doubleheader on June 6 against Wilmington.

Felix Tati (2-1, 4.05), started the second game of the doubleheader for the Hillcats and pitched 4.2 innings in the 6-5 defeat. He allowed and allowed four runs and five hits during his appearance. Reliever Jared Robinson (1-1, 2.45) pitched 1.1 innings and took the loss after giving up three hits and one run.

Tanner Tully (2-6, 5.61) took the loss in a 7-4 defeat in the final game of the series on June 7 after he pitched five innings. Tully gave up six runs on nine hits, but issued no walks and struck out seven.

Weekly transactions: On June 7, Zach Plesac was assigned to Lynchburg from the Akron RubberDucks, Tati assigned to Lake County Captains from Lynchburg Hillcats, and pitcher Triston McKenzie was assigned to Akron from Lynchburg.