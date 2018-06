EyeGate continued for LeBron James in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

James got hit in the eye again in this particular contest, similar to what happened in Game 1, which caused him to deal with some serious eye irritation (see here).

This time it was by Shaun Livingston, and the contact looked to be completely inadvertent.

LeBron's eyes can't catch a break. 😬 pic.twitter.com/5lwyFgTRMN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 9, 2018

James may be working on a potential excuse to deliver at his postgame presser. Stay tuned.