LeBron James gets ovation from Cavs fans in potential final minutes with team

Cavs superstar LeBron James may have played his final minutes with the team on Friday night, with the possibly of him opting out of his contract to pursue the free-agent market appears likely.

The Cavs got destroyed 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, at Quicken Loans Arena, no less, and it sure looked like James and his teammates checked out before the contest even began.

Fans, however, showered James with the praise he deserved, as he received a huge ovation after exiting the game with roughly four minutes remaining. He got some props from both Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on his way to the bench as well, with some “MVP” chants mixed in to boot.

MVP chants for LeBron James as he checks out for what might be the last time in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/ki07pvDwNd — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) June 9, 2018

If those were, indeed, James’ final minutes as a member of the Cavs, then it was great to see him at least get the praise he deserves from fans. James did succeed in leading the Cavs to their only title win in franchise history, so he delivered on his promise. Now, it appears time for him to move on elsewhere.