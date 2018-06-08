The Betting Window for June 8-10

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford seats on the glass to show your team spirit!

Megan Anderson +175 over Holly Holm ($10)

Colby Covington EVEN over Rafael dos Anjos ($15)

Rashad Evans +230 over Anthony Smith ($5)

Terence Crawford -1000 over Jeff Horn ($50)

Terry Flanagan -900 over Maurice Hooker ($20)

Bud Crawford is absolutely going to outclass Horn, and this time there won’t be any home-cooked judging to help him out.

Holly Holm is one of my favorite fighters ever, but I really, REALLY like Megan Anderson, and Holm hasn’t been the same since she lost her title to Miesha Tate. She’s turned in a few very pedestrian efforts, and although featherweight is her more comfortable weight, Anderson is ferocious, fearless, and hungry. I think she’s the one to dethrone Cyborg.

Last Week: $-17.88

Year To Date: $-127.38

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.