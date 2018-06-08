News

TJ Oshie tears up talking about father's Alzheimer's battle in powerful interview

It really was the Caps’ year, as the team that had never advanced past the second round of the playoffs got a heck of a lot further this year, winning four consecutive contests to defeat the Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

What a story, and what a run for the Caps and their fans, as well as the players.

It’s hard not to feel great for TJ Oshie, who showed why fans have a soft spot for him after Thursday’s 4-3 win. Oshie teared up talking about how his father, who has Alzheimer’s, will likely remember this particular moment.

“He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and he doesn’t remember a lot of stuff, but you bet your ass he’s going to remember this one,” Oshie said.

Powerful stuff right there.

