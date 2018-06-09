6/9/18 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

It sure feels like Groundhog Day for the New York Mets (27-33), who are reliving the same nightmare over and over again. A starting pitcher, in this case Jacob deGrom, delivered an excellent performance by allowing only three runs (two earned) in eight innings against an excellent New York Yankees’ (41-18) lineup. The offense did little to support deGrom, scoring only one run as the Mets dropped their seventh consecutive game, their longest losing streak of the season. The Mets desperately need a win and will look to get one as they continue their three game set with the Yankees tonight. First pitch for the second game of the Subway Series is scheduled for 7:15 pm to accommodate a national television broadcast.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-4, 3.42 ERA) to the hill tonight. Matz was excellent in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Chicago Cubs last Sunday, but was stuck with a loss when the offense couldn’t give him any run support. The Yankees will counter with young righty Domingo German (0-4, 5.44 ERA). German was hit hard in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.2 innings to lose to the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
Local Coverage:
Television: FOX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Jay Bruce
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees.
- German has never faced the Mets before.
- The Mets have lost nine consecutive home games dating back to May 22nd.
- The Mets have scored just three runs in their last 51 innings and are averaging 1.1 runs per game over their last nine home games.
- The Mets have scored one run or less in five straight games, tying a franchise record for futility that was previously accomplished in 1964 and 1990.
- The Mets have shaken up their lineup to try and wake up their offense, moving Amed Rosario to the leadoff spot with Todd Frazier batting second. Manager Mickey Callaway said that the moves are designed to get more base runners on ahead of Brandon Nimmo, who will bat third for the first time this season.
