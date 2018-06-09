Alexander Ovechkin throws out awful first pitch at Nationals game, gets do-over

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin truly can do no wrong in the Washington D.C. area right now.

Ovie’s stock is so high that he was awarded the opportunity to throw out a first pitch — twice — before Saturday’s Giants-Nationals game.

His first attempt sailed well over Max Scherzer’s head, so Ovie was awarded a second chance. He asked for another shot, and it was granted. The second throw was a better one.

When you win the Conn Smythe Trophy, you get as many mulligans as you want.#OnePursuit // #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/oJ0BfR9P60 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 9, 2018

If at first you don’t succeed: a Capitals story. pic.twitter.com/b7UuHiSOh0 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 9, 2018

When you can score goals like he does, throwing a baseball just really doesn’t matter, in the grand scheme of things.