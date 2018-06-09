LOOK: Capitals players enjoyed many beers at Nationals game

A number of Capitals players attended Saturday’s Giants-Nationals game — apparently consuming some beers while there as well.

Alexander Ovechkin was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch, which missed the target by a large margin and sailed out of Max Scherzer’s reach (watch here). Lucky for him, he was given a second chance, which was much better than his first.

Ovie and his teammates were seen watching the game from a suite, with a number of beers in view as well.

The Capitals star also had a great moment with the Cup, when he was seen hoisting it above his head, much to the delight of fans.

To their credit, there were a few waters sprinkled in as well in front of the Caps players. Hydrating is important on a warm June day.