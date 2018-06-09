Steve Kerr chimes in on Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate

The ongoing debate between fans and analysts regarding who the NBA’s greatest player of all-time is has really been gaining a lot of traction over the last five years or so.

Depending on who you ask, LeBron James may be the answer to that question, or Michael Jordan could get the vote. It’s a polarizing topic, and arguments can be made for both players.

At the end of the day, though, Jordan won rings in all six NBA Finals he appeared in, while James has only won three thus far. Furthermore, they’re different players as far as their playing style goes, so it’s hard to essentially compare apples to oranges.

Still, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is often asked about the Jordan-James GOAT debate, being that he played with MJ, winning four rings during that time. He shared some quick thoughts about it after Game 4 of the NBA Finals was in the books on Friday, with the Warriors sweeping James and the Cavs.

Kerr says MJ and LeBron two best players he’s ever seen. — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 9, 2018

Steve Kerr weighs in on the great LeBron James/Michael Jordan debate: "All I know is they are the two best players that I've ever witnessed. They're very different, but however you want to rank them, they're right there together." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 9, 2018

Kerr appears to believe that the two players are essentially “1A” and “1B” as far as ranking them goes, and that they’re in a tier above all the other NBA legends that have dominated their competition over the years.