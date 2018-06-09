Twitter skewers LeBron James for walking off court without shaking hands

LeBron James likely played his final minutes as a member of the Cavs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, with the possibility of him opting out of his current deal and pursuing free agency looks like the most likely move for him going forward.
James played 41 minutes in the elimination game at Quicken Loans Arena, scoring only 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting. It wasn’t his best performance by any stretch, as he appeared to be tired, and didn’t look like his normal self.
The three-time MVP Award winner didn’t bother to stick around on the court after the 108-85 loss, either, as he was seen walking off the court without shaking hands to congratulate the Warriors players on their title win.
James failing to shake hands with the Warriors produced some strong takes on the Twitterverse, as fans took to social media to rip LBJ.
The moment in question was a bit overblown, but James could’ve at least stuck around for a few brief moments before making his way to the locker room, especially since he received a great ovation (watch here) from Cavs fans upon exiting the game with roughly four minutes remaining.
Comments