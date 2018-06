Yeah, it’s my lede and I’ll bury it if I want to. Yoenis Cespedes did double twice in Binghamton for the Rumble Ponies in his rehab game. Did that make it a good night?

When I saw Cespedes had been pulled after doubling twice, I thought, wow, maybe they had seen enough and #Mets would activate him for Sunday night v. #Yankees. But that is not how it goes for NYM. Instead, it was due to tightness in his quad, re-evaluated tomorrow — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 10, 2018

Cespedes had said yesterday that he wasn’t going to be able to fix everything that is wrong with the Mets. I guess this is God’s way of saying he shouldn’t even try, because it’s hopeless. Just plain hopeless.