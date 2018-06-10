6/10/18 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

Even though the New York Mets (27-33) tripled their run production last night, it still wasn’t enough to secure a victory over the New York Yankees (42-18). The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of home runs, but they couldn’t put another run on the board as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 victory. The Yankees have won the first two games of the Subway Series and will look to complete the sweep tonight. First pitch for the final game of this three game set is scheduled for 8:08 pm and will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.
The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.04 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo last pitched on Tuesday, when he tossed three scoreless innings of relief against the Baltimore Orioles, and is being asked to make his second start of the year in place of the injured Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard was originally scheduled to return from the disabled list for this start tonight, but was scratched after experiencing soreness while playing catch on Friday. The Yankees will counter with their ace, righty Luis Severino (9-1, 2.20 ERA). Severino was brilliant in his last start, allowing only two runs (one earned) in eight innings to defeat the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Devin Mesoraco
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- SP Seth Lugo
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo has faced the Yankees once in his career, allowing one run in an inning of relief.
- Severino is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his career against the Mets, having allowed only two unearned runs in 10.2 innings pitched.
- After sitting out last night, Devin Mesoraco is back in the Mets’ lineup. Mesoraco will catch and bat fifth.
- The promotion to leadoff only lasted one night for Amed Rosario, who gets dropped back to the nine hole tonight. Asdrubal Cabrera will lead off for the Mets.
- The Mets have lost six consecutive games in the Subway Series dating back to the 2017 season.
- The Mets have lost eight games in a row and ten in a row at home, setting a Citi Field record for the longest home losing streak. The franchise record for consecutive home losses came back in 2002, when the Mets dropped 15 straight games at Shea Stadium.
- If the Mets lose tonight they will go 0-9 on their home stand, the franchise’s worst home stand since 1979.
- The Mets’ starting rotation has an ERA of 2.47 over their last 20 games, the best mark in the majors over that time frame. The team is just 5-15 in those games.
Comments