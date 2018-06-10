Dustin Johnson hits sick walkoff eagle to win FedEx St. Jude Classic

Dustin Johnson went out with a bang at the St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind on Sunday.

Johnson had a four-stroke lead heading into 18, so he pretty much had the win in the bag.

And being that he’s the No. 2-ranked player in the world, having won a number of tourneys over the years, he chose to finish Sunday’s tournament off in the best way possible — with a walk-off win.

He holed out with a 9-iron on his second shot — and given that it was a par-4, that amounted to an eagles — for the win.

Wow.