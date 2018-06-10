Kyrie Irving says future with the Celtics is not clear yet

DELETED SCENES: Asked Kyrie Irving if he sees himself as Celtic long term. pic.twitter.com/VasLSG2PHP — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

In the NBA, it’s a rarity when a player is completely stable in one franchise. We only see that with the likes of Stephen Curry, and legends like Kobe and Jordan. Other than that, players are on the move to multiple teams in their careers for various reasons. With the NBA payroll being the highest in the history of the sport, the game is now solely a business, and players approach it in that manner.

That’s no different with Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who is no stranger to making big moves. The now is about winning a championship for the Celtics, but it’s never a guarantee he’s there for the future. Or even more than five years. So, it’s foolish for players to promise big plans in the future when the future is always clouded. I do not expect Kyrie to dart to the Knicks when he can, but I do expect some issues with Boston’s cap space in the future trying to keep Irving. That’s the intrigue here…