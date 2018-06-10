The Daily Target 6/10/18

Last Night/week. OK, so I’ve been away for a little while, but I assure you it was Twins related. On Monday, my wife and I welcomed twin boys, Liam and Easton to the world. Here is proof:

We are obviously overjoyed with our new arrivals, and I hope that this serves as some sort of excuse for my absence for the last several days. What have those other Minnesota Twins been up to for the last week or so?

6/3 – Twins 7, Cleveland 5

6/5 – Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 2 (Game One)

White Sox 6, Twins 3

6/6 – White Sox 5, Twins 2

6/7 – Twins 7, White Sox 2

6/8 – Los Angeles Angels 4, Twins 2

6/9 – Los Angeles Angels 2, Twins 1

The Twins went 3-4 since last week, whch isn’t going to be awesome for digging out of their hole, but it could have been worse. The Twins have been getting sensational returns from all available Eds, with Rosario and Ecobar going gangbusters on offense. If there was any problem with the Twins, it is that their gang didn’t do much busting beyond that.

WCCO: Gopher Baseball Team Falls To Oregon State In Super Regional – The other big baseball story for the week was the Gophers, who made their first ever College World Series Super Regional, which is a big achievement that shouldn’t be diminished by their early exit.

Roster Rundown: The Twins made quite a few roster maneuvers over the past week, with the first being the addition of free agent catcher Cameron Rupp, who was signed on Tuesday, and could, potentially, joing the major league rotation here at the top level.

Zach Littell also had a cup of coffee on Tuesday, taking the extra roster spot for a team playing a double header. He didn’t do great, and was ultimately optioned back to Rochester after the game.

The Twins moved Jason Castro to the 60 Day DL on Thursday, but that was done to open a spot for Trevor May, who is now pitching for the Red Wings.

Most recently, yesterday, in fact, the Twins brought Jake Cave back up to fill out the bench, and sent Tyler Duffey to Rochester, deciding that their pen hasn’t been the issue.