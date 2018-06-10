The Statistical Star of UFC 225: Dan Ige

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Mike Santiago (red gloves) fights Dan Ige (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Dan Ige (vs Mike Santiago)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 29 to 0 (25-0 significant strikes)

92% significant strike accuracy

1 for 1 takedowns

2 guard passes

only took 50 seconds to win

Dynamite pitched a shutout last night in Chicago – he wasn’t hit once by Mike Santiago in his 50 second win.