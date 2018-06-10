UFC 225 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Even when you lose, you can’t help but win when you’re The Reem – Alistair Overeem was the top earner at UFC 225.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Illinois State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 18,117

Gate: $2,555,000

Alistair Overeem: $860,000 ($850,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Robert Whittaker: $610,000 ($400,000 to show, $70,000 from Romero for missing weight, $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

CM Punk: $503,500 ($500,000 to show, 3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Colby Covington: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael dos Anjos: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yoel Romero: $290,000 ($350,000 to show, $70,000 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rashad Evans: $170,000 ($150,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Oliveira: $165,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $105,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Benavidez: $92,000 ($72,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida: $79,000 ($59,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergio Pettis: $76,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Holly Holm: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Lamas: $68,000 ($53,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Gadelha: $63,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $52,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mirsad Bektic: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carla Esparaza: $44,000 ($39,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Taivusa: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Jackson: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris De La Rocha: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Megan Anderson: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Santiago: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, 3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rashad Coulter: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)