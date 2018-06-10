Video of drunken Alexander Ovechkin singing, grilling shows he still hasn't stopped celebrating

Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin, not too long ago, was one of the greatest players in his respective sport to have never won a title.

Until now, that is.

Ovechkin helped lead his team to a Stanley Cup win, with him winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as well.

And now he’s been celebrating the big win, as the Summer of Ovie has just begun.

He threw out the first pitch before Saturday’s Giants-Nationals game, and was seen drinking a ton of beers with his teammates as well.

The celebrating, drinking and singing continued on Sunday as well, judging by an Instagram video his wife posted.

Ovechkin status: Still feeling 💯 (and belting out Queen for the 500th time 😂)

The Summer of Ovie is going to be a blast.