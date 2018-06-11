Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
May update: AKA stays on top.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: May Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|7
|0
|2
|0
|20
|2
|6
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.875
|7
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3
|2
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.857
|6
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4
|3
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5
|4
|303 Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|6
|Alliance MMA
|0.625
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|147
|American Top Team
|0.542
|13
|11
|1
|1
|4
|6
|13
|Blackzilians
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|6
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|6
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|13
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|6
|Lions High Performance Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|6
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|13
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|4
|RVCA Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|13
|2 Knuckle Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|AKS Chorzow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Combat Sports Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|CSW
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Elite Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Fighting Eagle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Fortis MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Gorets MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Gracie Barra Texas
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Karate Mafia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Milennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|MMA Masters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|64
|Nova Uniao
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Ohana Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Piranha Grappling Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Power MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Shark Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Skarbowsky Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Team Kaoban
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Team Sityodtong
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Team Strela
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|Trident Performance Training
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|Wajyutsu Keisyukai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|NR
|White Lotus Dojo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|X-Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|13
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|72
|64
|Allstars Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|NR
|CM System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|13
|Entram Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|13
|Glory MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Higher Level MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|13
|Lobo Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|13
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6
|MMA Lab
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|72
|80
|Our Town MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Reign MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|64
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|13
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72
|13
|Tristar
|0.500
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|93
|80
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|64
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|64
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Ascension Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|China Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Chris Rees Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Epic MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Gym O
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Next Generation
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Okinawa Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Phalanx MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Planet Eater
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Resilience Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Roufusport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|140
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Scorpion Fighting Systems
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Spartan Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Syndicate MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|TATA Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Team Alpha Male
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Team Curran
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Team Lionheart
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|64
|Team Oyama
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|The Training Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|80
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|93
|NR
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|166
|138
|Jackson-Wink
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|1
|-3
|166
|138
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|1
|-3
|168
|140
|Evolucao Thai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|168
|140
|Factory X
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|168
|140
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|168
|140
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|168
|140
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|168
|140
|Team Quest
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|168
|80
|Xtreme Couture
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|175
|147
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|175
|NR
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|177
|80
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|177
|149
|Kings MMA
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|179
|150
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.400
|4
|6
|0
|2
|-10
