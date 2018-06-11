ASU Sun Devils to Get on Campus Hockey Arena

It’s the offseason but there’s college hockey news trickling in. According to AZCentral.com, Arizona State Vice President of Athletics Ray Anderson expects ASU’s new 5,000-seat, multi-purpose arena that will house hockey and some Olympic sports to be completed by November 2020, a year ahead of renovations at Wells Fargo Arena.

Currently, the Sun Devils don’t have an acceptable arena option and that is holding them back for conference membership. Fix the arena issue and they will more than likely get accepted into a hockey conference.

Moving forward, having a viable on-campus arena is even better news for the Sun Devils, who are looking to move to NCHC or the WCHA.

We're hosting the defending national champions & six teams that cracked the top-20 in 2017-18! #ForksUp #IsItOctoberYet pic.twitter.com/UP6RL9o9m1 — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) May 9, 2018

Per Arizona State Vice President of Athletics Ray Anderson:

“We are keeping it completely open because as the stature of our program and the commitment we’ve made becomes very clear to folks in the hockey world, we’ve got a lot of folks advocating for us, even coveting us to be members of their conference,” Anderson said. “Right now, we’re a free agent and we like it that way because we’re building up pretty good leverage.”

Hmm, leverage, eh?