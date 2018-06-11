Falcons don't expect Julio Jones to show up to minicamp anytime soon

The Falcons are still waiting for their best player not named Matt Ryan to show up to minicamp.

And apparently, that isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

Not only that, Jones isn’t expected to report to minicamp at all. General manager Thomas Dimitroff released a statement on the team’s official website on Monday.

“We have been in contact with Julio and his representation,” he said. “We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective. Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending mini-camp.

“We have much respect for him and what he means to our team, our city and our fans.”

It is a bit surprising that Jones isn’t showing up at all, but it won’t be a huge deal as long as he plans to arrive to training camp with his teammates in July. But this seems a bit more complex, and it’s possible that Jones may hold out in hopes of being awarded a new deal. The problem is that the Falcons don’t appear ready to give him one yet.