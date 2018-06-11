Mid Season Angels All-Star Minor League Team

Here’s a quick look at the Angels top minor league players at the midway point of the season.

Congratulations to Jose Miguel Fernandez on graduating to the majors, while collecting his first major league hit in his first at bat against the Twins this past weekend. Fernandez is hitting a cool .444 with two doubles across three games for the Halos thus far.

Hermosillo was also recalled a few weeks back after Kole Calhoun went on the DL, but I wanted to make sure we gave him some love for his accomplishments with Salt Lake over his 2+ months of play there.

So who’s the next Angels farmhand to get promoted? Your guess is as good as mine, but let’s take a look at the numbers they’ve put up to see who may warrant a promotion next.

-Starters-

1B Jose Miguel Fernandez: .345/.412/.562 10 HR, 20 BB

2B David Fletcher: .353/.398/.566 6 HR, 7 SB, 37 RBI

SS Luis Rengifo: .330.432/.491 3 HR, 26 SB, 35 BB

3B Taylor Ward: .348/.439/.525 7 HR, 33 RBI, 10 SB

LF Brennon Lund: .276/.367/.388 3 HR, 33 R, 14 SB

CF Jo Adell: .283/.339/.549 10 HR, 39 RBI, 8 SB

RF Jabari Blash: .324/.421/.746 18 HR, 44 RBI

C Jack Kruger: .275/.367/.360 3 HR, 26 BB, 10 SB

DH/U Jared Walsh: .287/.384/.622 18 HR, 54 RBI

-Reserves-

1B Matt Thaiss: .293/.352/.513. 10 HR, 38 RBI

2B Jahmai Jones: .253/.352/.419 6 HR, 30 BB, 9 SB

SS Leo Rivas: .238/.376/.350 3 HR, 6 SB, 45 BB

LF Torii Hunter Jr.: .274/.362/.391 1 HR, 14 SB

CF Michael Hermosillo: .265/.387/.477 7 HR, 7 SB

RF Brandon Marsh: 257/.348/.372 3 HR, 34 RBI, 9 SB

C Connor Fitzsimons: .372/.400/.655 2 HR, 5 RBI (8 Games)

U Jose Rojas: .304/.383/.514 6 HR, 5 SB

-Starting Pitchers-

SP Griffin Canning: 1.85 ERA, 55 K, 48 2/3 IP, 1.03 WHIP

SP Jose Suarez: 3.31 ERA, 77 K, 51 2/3 IP, 1.35 WHIP

SP John Lamb: 3.44 ERA, 54 K, 49 2/3 IP, 1.29 WHIP

SP Luis Madero: 3.05 ERA, 35 K, 44 1/3 IP, 1.11 WHIP

SP Luis Pena: 4.27 ERA, 63 K, 59 IP, 1.20 WHIP

-Relief Pitchers-

RP Jeremy Rhodes: 1.70 ERA, 27 K, 37 IP, 1 Save, 0.89 WHIP

RP Ryan Clark: 3.23 ERA, 39 K, 30 2/3 IP, 6 Saves, 1.34 WHIP

RP Jake Jewell: 2.86 ERA, 32 K, 34 2/3 IP, 5 Saves, 1.56 WHIP