Rays troll Blue Jays on Twitter ahead of upcoming series

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game set beginning Monday, and the team clearly has not forgotten about what happened earlier in the season.

Back in April, the Jays hosted the Royals, but one of the games ended up getting postponed. It was a bizarre sequence, though, as the team was initially supposed to be able to play, being that Rogers Centre has a retractable roof.

Somehow, though, ice from the CN Tower fell onto the roof at Rogers Centre, and the game ended up being postponed.

Well this is awkward. Blue Jays official account tweets that weather wont stop from them playing. A few hours later, ice falls from CN tower on to Rogers Centre roof, snow pours onto field. Blue Jays delete original tweet and post new one: pic.twitter.com/8HivSSa65U — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) April 16, 2018

The Rays clearly did not forget about it, as they sent this tweet on Monday.

Weather update: Due to our stadium having a roof, today's game will be… Played as expected. 😉@BlueJays. pic.twitter.com/wFbNQ97I96 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 11, 2018

Zing!