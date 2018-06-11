These Washington Capitals Stanley Cup bobbleheads are a must-buy

The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup Champions, and fans are now doing whatever they can to remember the once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

After all, it is the first time in franchise history that the Caps have accomplished the feat. 44 years is a long time, especially for the fans who haven’t seen their team advance past the second round of the playoffs since 1998.

That’s why buying some merchandise to remember the experience is key. Lucky for you, we’ve vetted all of it, having ties to the Washington D.C. area, and we’ve found an item that is head-and-shoulders better than everything else.

FOCO has produced an absolute gamechanger, and you’ll want to get your hands on at least one of their Capitals Stanley Cup bobbleheads. We’ve attached some photos of them below.

You gotta love Ovie holding the Conn Smythe Trophy, as well as even Slapshot getting his time to shine.

The bobbleheads can be purchased on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website for only $40 each by clicking here, so make sure to order one (or two, or three) today!