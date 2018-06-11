MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jun 11/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jun 11/18

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jun 11/18

Jun 1, 2018; Utica, NY, USA; Marlon Moraes (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jimmie Rivera (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Adirondack Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5
2 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 207
3 8 5 Marlon Moraes 172
4 4 7 John Lineker 164.5
5 6 9 Aljamain Sterling 116
5 6 13 Rob Font 116
7 5 6 Jimmie Rivera 114
8 10 Eddie Wineland 106
8 10 4 Raphael Assuncao 106
10 12 11 Pedro Munhoz 103
11 9 Brian Kelleher 98
12 13 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5
13 14 Joe Soto 95
14 15 Renan Barao 87
15 16 16 Alejandro Perez 84
15 16 Rani Yahya 84
17 18 8 John Dodson 68
18 19 Iuri Alcantara 62
19 20 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5
20 21 Kyung Ho Kang 54
21 22 12 Cody Stamann 53
22 23 Mitch Gagnon 46.5
23 24 Tim Elliott 43.5
24 25 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39
25 26 Matthew Lopez 38
25 26 Russell Doane 38
27 28 Marlon Vera 37.5
28 29 Ricardo Ramos 34.5
29 30 Damian Stasiak 33.5
30 32 Chris Holdsworth 32.5
31 31 Frankie Saenz 32
32 34 15 Brett Johns 30
33 35 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5
34 33 Diego Rivas 27.5
35 36 Luke Sanders 26
36 38 Teruto Ishihara 25.5
37 39 Manny Bermudez 25
37 NR Nathaniel Wood 25
37 39 Ricky Simon 25
40 41 Patrick Williams 24
41 42 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5
41 42 Ian Entwistle 22.5
41 36 Johnny Eduardo 22.5
41 42 Tom Duquesnoy 22.5
45 47 Guido Cannetti 18
46 45 Henry Briones 15
47 46 Sean O’Malley 9.5
48 49 Benito Lopez 5
49 50 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5
49 50 Davey Grant 4.5
51 52 Albert Morales 3.5
52 53 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
52 53 Mark De La Rosa 0
52 53 Merab Dvalishvili 0
52 53 Terrion Ware 0

 

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Senators 3hr ago

June 11, 2018 ·

This summer was never supposed to be an easy one for the Ottawa Senators. Rumours claiming that Erik Karlsson, the team’s captain (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home