UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jun 11/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5 2 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 207 3 8 5 Marlon Moraes 172 4 4 7 John Lineker 164.5 5 6 9 Aljamain Sterling 116 5 6 13 Rob Font 116 7 5 6 Jimmie Rivera 114 8 10 Eddie Wineland 106 8 10 4 Raphael Assuncao 106 10 12 11 Pedro Munhoz 103 11 9 Brian Kelleher 98 12 13 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5 13 14 Joe Soto 95 14 15 Renan Barao 87 15 16 16 Alejandro Perez 84 15 16 Rani Yahya 84 17 18 8 John Dodson 68 18 19 Iuri Alcantara 62 19 20 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5 20 21 Kyung Ho Kang 54 21 22 12 Cody Stamann 53 22 23 Mitch Gagnon 46.5 23 24 Tim Elliott 43.5 24 25 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39 25 26 Matthew Lopez 38 25 26 Russell Doane 38 27 28 Marlon Vera 37.5 28 29 Ricardo Ramos 34.5 29 30 Damian Stasiak 33.5 30 32 Chris Holdsworth 32.5 31 31 Frankie Saenz 32 32 34 15 Brett Johns 30 33 35 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5 34 33 Diego Rivas 27.5 35 36 Luke Sanders 26 36 38 Teruto Ishihara 25.5 37 39 Manny Bermudez 25 37 NR Nathaniel Wood 25 37 39 Ricky Simon 25 40 41 Patrick Williams 24 41 42 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5 41 42 Ian Entwistle 22.5 41 36 Johnny Eduardo 22.5 41 42 Tom Duquesnoy 22.5 45 47 Guido Cannetti 18 46 45 Henry Briones 15 47 46 Sean O’Malley 9.5 48 49 Benito Lopez 5 49 50 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 49 50 Davey Grant 4.5 51 52 Albert Morales 3.5 52 53 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 52 53 Mark De La Rosa 0 52 53 Merab Dvalishvili 0 52 53 Terrion Ware 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound