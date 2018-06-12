Dennis Rodman gets emotional, cries discussing Singapore summit (VIDEO)

Former NBA great Dennis Rodman just wants to make America Great Again, which he made clear on a recent TV appearance.

Rodman is one of the only Americans who is close to Kim Jong Un, as the two have hung out (and partied, even) on a number of occasions. The former Bulls star has long supported the North Korean dictator, when few others in this country have come anywhere close to doing so.

That’s why Rodman is key right now, to essentially help facilitate communication between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at the summit in Singapore.

Rodman appeared on CNN Monday night to speak with Chris Cuomo, and he summed up how the events have unfolded so far — breaking down in tears in doing so.

Speaking with CNN’s @chriscuomo while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, former NBA star @dennisrodman describes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his hopes for the country https://t.co/oaMBT2GQ3n pic.twitter.com/YjNf7ZI9Ky — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 12, 2018

He’s a passionate guy, that’s for sure.