Hoops Provider

Draymond trolls LeBron James with shirt at Warriors' parade

Draymond trolls LeBron James with shirt at Warriors' parade

Warriors

Draymond trolls LeBron James with shirt at Warriors' parade

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2017-18 NBA championship with a parade in the Bay Area on Tuesday and just as he did a year ago, Draymond Green’s wardrobe choice got everyone talking.

In the Warriors’ 2017 parade he wore a T-shirt that read “QUICKIE” with the “Q” styled in the fashion of the logo for Quicken Loans. However, on Tuesday, the Warriors big men dug a bit deeper for this years dig.

He wore a black shirt that featured a clenched golden fist with three championship rings (2015,2017, and 2018) and the caption “mood…” under it. An ode to James’ Instagram post from November, in which Lebron shared a picture of a clenched fist from the children’s cartoon, Arthur, with the same caption.

Golden State’s emotional leader is known for being a player who loves to talk, but on Tuesday, he let his shirt do all the talking for him.

Hoops Provider, NBA, Updates, Warriors

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Provider
Home