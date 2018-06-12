How to reach your aim: 10 pieces of advice from famous sports leaders

Successful sports players are said to be the best advisors when it comes to achieving goals. They nailed years of training on the altar of the favorite game or kind of sport and proved that effort was justified. In their famous quotes, they share their knowledge on how to set goals and achieve them. These are the rules that can be applied by the modern sports leaders who uphold the ambitious goals and representatives from other areas who are eager to succeed.

Trick #1: Do better to do the best

Success is about patience and persistence. One of the top 10 rules on how to set goals and achieve them is: one who has enough patience to move by inches every day will get high. That is also about being persistent enough not to allow yourself to achieve less than you can and deserve by doing your best on every stage. Rome was not built in a day! The worst days are those when the changes are not visible. That is when you will need to make an incredible effort not to give up – remind yourself of your motivation and the journey that you went on.

Trick #2: Get armed to teeth

“If you fail to prepare, you’re prepared to fail.” – Mark Spitz, former competitive swimmer, nine-time Olympic champion

When you come up to making some steps in any area, you are to know for 100% what you are going to deal with. Without in-depth knowledge, you are moving blindly. Achieving goals is much about goals setting, but you can’t determine your target if you are not informed of all the details of the route that you’ve chosen including means and approaches which you’ll need to use. Thorough preparation is often neglected. That is how failures occur.

Trick #3: Determination makes nothing impossible

“The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination.”– Tommy Lasorda, former Major League Baseball pitcher

A person who feels that inner strength can cope with any difficulty, but it is not a built-in capacity. One should work on himself every to feel that determination. The strength of the body comes out of one’s fortitude. That is well applied when setting sport goals, but just as well, it will help you achieving goals in any other sphere.

Trick #4: Enjoy the process

“Do you know what my favorite part of the game is? The opportunity to play.” – Mike Singletary, football coach and former professional football player

When you choose the activity to set your goals, you should confess to yourself what is there that you would like to keep on doing if not taking into consideration the final stage with fireworks, bouquets, and millions of fans. You should be engaged by the process because the win is only a remote moment. Most of the time you will be on your way to it.

Trick #5: Keep putting one foot in front of the other

“You are never a loser until you quit trying.” – Mike Ditka, a former American football player, coach, and television commentator. A member of both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame

When the hardest time comes (it always comes despite the chosen activity) and it seems nothing can be done to overcome undesirable consequences, the worst that you can do is to admit that you’ve lost. The most famous sports players understand the value of this moment. Continue working at full capacity and achieve your goals which seemed unreal in any sphere, including education. Sometimes even address to some TypeMyEssays writing service is a solution not to stuck on a task.

Trick #6: Don’t concentrate on failures as injustice

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”– Michael Jordan, former professional basketball player

Only those of us who can treat failures as lessons pointing at opportunities for self-improvement can pass to a new level and achieve whatever they want. No advice will help in achieving goals if you can’t accept failures because they occur at times. It is your attitude that can help you “learn the lesson” or “be expelled from school.”

Trick #7: When stepping on your road take off your pink sunglasses

“Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts.”– Dan Gable, former folkstyle and freestyle wrestler and coach. He is a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a world gold medalist, and an Olympic gold medalist



Not to “be withdrawn from the race,” you are to be aware of possible hardships. Success isn’t a candy! Ambitious targets presuppose serious investments of time, money, and efforts that is why it’s better to think twice if the things you aim at are prompted by your heart or the latest tendencies. Imposed desires tend to change making the people who followed them feel disillusion. True ones will only inspire to achieve your goals.



Trick #8: On your way to success do not turn to hewn stone

“It is not the size of a man but the size of his heart that matters.”– Evander Holyfield, former professional boxer, champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions

To have enough “fuel” to overcome any obstacles, develop the needed skills and succeed in your area, you are to find out what your true desires are. To gain success when setting sport goals, you must be passionate about the chosen activity. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that to achieve your goals you should be ready to walk over corpses. Just on the contrary: the man who brings light in his heart has better chances for the win.



Trick #9: Extend your horizons instead of lamenting hardships

“Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” – Michael Jordan, former professional basketball player

How to achieve goals without accepting every challenge on your way? Little by little, you extend your horizons and come up closer to the desired moment. In any situation, there is a way out, and if don’t see it yourself you may need a consultation – some outside perspective can offer an unexpected solution. If neither traditional nor innovative approaches work, it’s is high time to combine both. Be inventive!

Trick #10: Feel it to get it

“You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them.”– Michael Jordan, former professional basketball player



It is about self-belief. If you are aimed at some high point, and the route is long and tiring, you should have a vivid picture of what to expect at the “place of destination.” Rumors, obstacles, failures happen. You need to learn how to recollect the moment when your heart prompted you your path when you need it. Remind that feeling to help you out and inspire saying “I will reach my goal because it is MY destiny.”

These are the tips on how to achieve your goals from legendary sportsmen who reached their heights. Apply them to succeed in your field!

