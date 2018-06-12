Isles hire Steve Pellegrini as assistant GM

Lou Lamoriello continued to put his stamp on the Islanders on Tuesday hiring Steve Pellegrini as assistant general manager. Pellegrini will work alongside current assistant GM Chris Lamoriello, the team said in a press release.

Pellegrini had been vice president of hockey operations for the New Jersey Devils, where Lou Lamoriello had been general manager until 2015. Part of Pellegrini’s job in New Jersey included working on contract negotiation/salary arbitration preparation, collective bargaining agreement/salary cap compliance, scheduling and scouting.

“Steve brings over 20 years of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations,” Lou Lamoriello said in a press release.