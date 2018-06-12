Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Here We Go Again

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Heading into the seventh inning, all signs pointed to the Pittsburgh Pirates started to turn things around as they had a 5-0 lead, closing in on their second consecutive win.

Then it happened again.

The Pirates bullpen, this time consisting of Edgar Santana, Kyle Crick and Dovydas Neverauskas combined to allow six runs in the next two innings, turning a possible win into a 9-5 defeat.

Joe Musgrove pitched well again and opened the seventh by intentionally hitting Chris Owings, which was retaliation for Josh Harrison getting hit earlier.

Musgrove allowed a run on a Nick Ahmed RBI single and after an error by David Freese, Musgrove was lifted for Santana.

He not only allowed the two runs he was charged for but also two inherited runners to score on an RBI single from Daniel Descalso and a three-run homer from Jake Lamb.

Just like that the game was tied at five.

Ketel Marte scored the go-ahead run in the eight on a wild pitch by Crick. Descalso hit a two-run triple to make it 8-5 and he then scored on another wild pitch, this time from Neverauskas.

And that’s the story of the Pirates season.

Musgrove allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits with six strikeouts in six innings. He should have gotten a win.

The Bucs took a 1-0 lead in the first taking advantage of a Paul Goldschmidt fielding error and then appeared to break things open for good in the fifth on a two-run double from Austin Meadows and a two-run single from Starling Marte.

Bullpen Woes

The Pirates bullpen ERA now sits at 4.50 for the season.

That’s 26th worst in all of baseball.

Where’s the fix though. These are the same guys who where lights out for a good month stretch from the middle of April to the middle of May.

Something has to be done to fix things.

Up Next

The Bucs and Diamondbacks meet again tonight. Clay Buchholtz (1-1, 1.88 ERA) gets the ball for Arizona. He’s allowed two runs or less in his last four starts. He will be opposed by the struggling Trevor Williams (5-3, 4.18 ERA).

